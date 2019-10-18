Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Unity Missionary Baptist Church
Edith Evelyn Nickerson


1932 - 2019
Edith Evelyn Nickerson, 87, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mrs. Nickerson was born March 24. 1932 in Calera, Oklahoma the daughter of Clell and Elsie (O'Hannon) Brown. She married the love of her life, Wayne Nickerson, June 24, 1949, in Denison, Texas. Evelyn had a deep and life long relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She read her bible daily, and was a faithful member of Unity Missionary Baptist Church, where she was very active in teaching adults and children. Evelyn had a servants heart and would do anything to help others, even opening her own home to them. She enjoyed traveling as a Military wife.She had an amazing reading voice and did many narrations.She spoke with a wisdom that only God could give. She was the sunshine in many people's lives and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Nickerson leaves behind her beloved family, daughter, Debbie Mauldin of Denison, TX; Lorrie Wolfard and husband, Rodney of Ft. Worth, TX; Jill Shearer and husband, Ricky of Denison, TX; Colleen Moore and husband, Kevin of Frisco, TX; eight grandchildren: Nickolas Wolfard, William Wolfard, Amanda Dowdy, Sarah Graves, Rebecca Shearer, Owen Moore, Kira Moore, and Ian Moore as well as four great grandchildren: Aurora Graves, Nickolas Wolfard jr., Nixon Wolfard, Joel Dowdy due in November. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son, three brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Unity Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Jamie Bird officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. There is no set time for family visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
