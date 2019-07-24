Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Fairview Baptist Church
Sherman, TX
View Map
Edith Jean "Jeane" (Whiting) Stroud


1926 - 2019
Edith Jean "Jeane" (Whiting) Stroud Obituary
Edith Jean Stroud, 92, of Sherman, passed away July 21, 2019 in Sherman.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at Dannel Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25 at Fariview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at City Cemetery in Bells. Arrangements are by Dannel Funeral Home.
Jeane was born in Bells to Claude Vernon Whiting and Audrey Nora Fox Whiting on September 22, 1926. She went to school in Bells. She was married to Nathan Stroud for many years and stayed home to raise her boys. She loved babysitting her nieces and nephews and spending time with family. She also loved traveling, playing cards with her friends, and going to church. Her friends and family loved her dearly and will truly miss her beautiful smile and kind heart.
Jeane is preceded in death by her husband, Nathan; her brother, Buddy Whiting; and her sister, 'Woots' Tindall.
Jeane is survived by her two sons, Randy and his wife Darla, and Rick and his wife Jeanie; her sister, Marinan Washburn; and her grandchildren, Blake Stroud, Justin Stroud, and Christa Reed; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their wives and children.
Memorials may be given to Fairview Baptist Church in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 24, 2019
