Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Stroud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Jeane Stroud

Send Flowers
Edith Jeane Stroud Obituary
Edith Jeane Stroud, of Sherman, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Baptist Church in Sherman. Pastor Reid Kirk will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her sons, John Randell 'Randy' Stroud and wife Darla, and Ricky Stroud and wife Jeanie; sister, Marinan Washburn; and three grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.