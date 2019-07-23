|
Edith Jeane Stroud, of Sherman, died Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Baptist Church in Sherman. Pastor Reid Kirk will officiate. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
She is survived by her sons, John Randell 'Randy' Stroud and wife Darla, and Ricky Stroud and wife Jeanie; sister, Marinan Washburn; and three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 23, 2019