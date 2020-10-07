Edith Jewell (Wilson) Soester a respected citizen of Durant, Oklahoma and beloved family member stepped into eternity Friday, October 2, 2020 In Denison, Texas at the age of 91 years 8 months 29 days.

Edith is survived by her daughter, Alice June Puente of Fort Worth Texas, step-sons Keith Soester Telford Pennsylvania and Barry Soester of Coral Springs Florida, six grandchildren, and one Great granddaughter.

Services for Mrs Soester will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday October 6th at Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Darel Bunch officiating. Interment will be at the Butler Cemetery in Lane, Oklahoma.

If you cannot attend the service, it will be available for viewing on our FB page via live streaming.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request that donations be made to the Friends of the Donald W Reynolds Community Center and Library, 1515 West Main Street, Durant OK. 74701.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

