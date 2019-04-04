|
Edna Earline Parrish, 68, of Ada, Oklahoma, died Monday, April 1, 2019
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Okla. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the funeral home.
She is survived by her mother Willie Ernestine Teel; sisters Evelyn LaFargue of Devine, Texas, Regina Teel of Blue, Okla.; children Tina Pendleton of Ada, Okla., Connie Bruza of Duncan, Okla., and Bruce Jones of El Reno, Okla.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019