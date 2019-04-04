Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Edna Earline Parrish

Edna Earline Parrish Obituary
Edna Earline Parrish, 68, of Ada, Oklahoma, died Monday, April 1, 2019
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home, Durant, Okla. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at the funeral home.
She is survived by her mother Willie Ernestine Teel; sisters Evelyn LaFargue of Devine, Texas, Regina Teel of Blue, Okla.; children Tina Pendleton of Ada, Okla., Connie Bruza of Duncan, Okla., and Bruce Jones of El Reno, Okla.; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2019
