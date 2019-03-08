Edna Faye Mayfield, 82, of Chetopa, Kansas, passed away March 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, surrounded by her family.

She was born November 15, 1936 in Savoy, Texas to James Henry Stanley and Vera Idella (Pointer) Stanley. On September 20, 1987 she married Archie Lee Mayfield. The couple made their home in Chetopa.

Faye was an avid homemaker that took great pride in her home. She enjoyed golfing with friends and camping. She adored her family and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Chetopa.

On December 17, 2006, Archie preceded Faye in death. She is also preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, one sister, two sons, and one grandson.

She is survived by her children James Coul ston of Independence, KS, Tony Coulston of Huntsville, TX, Rhonda Sheldon of Denham Spring, LA, Lannie Coulston of Grove, OK, Scotty Hilton of Monette, MO, John Mozingo of Chetopa, Gurlynn Banks and Vera Young; forty-one grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Joan Shaw of Bells, TX, three brothers, Olie Stanley of Sudan, TX, Raymond Stanley of Springtown, TX, and David Stanley of Clyde, TX, numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Welch, OK. Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Chetopa, KS. Pastor Clarence Newman will officiate. Serving as casket bearers will be Justin, Kayla, Rachelle, Brandon, and Chay Coulston, and Jane Ryan.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Bells, TX.

Online condolences can be made to www.thomasfuneralhomewelchok.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019