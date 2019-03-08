Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home - Welch
290 West 5th St P.O. Box 231
Welch, OK 74369
918-788-3343
For more information about
Edna Mayfield
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home - Welch
290 West 5th St P.O. Box 231
Welch, OK 74369
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Chetopa, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Bells, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Mayfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Faye (Stanley) Mayfield


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Faye (Stanley) Mayfield Obituary
Edna Faye Mayfield, 82, of Chetopa, Kansas, passed away March 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, surrounded by her family.
She was born November 15, 1936 in Savoy, Texas to James Henry Stanley and Vera Idella (Pointer) Stanley. On September 20, 1987 she married Archie Lee Mayfield. The couple made their home in Chetopa.
Faye was an avid homemaker that took great pride in her home. She enjoyed golfing with friends and camping. She adored her family and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Chetopa.
On December 17, 2006, Archie preceded Faye in death. She is also preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, one sister, two sons, and one grandson.
She is survived by her children James Coul ston of Independence, KS, Tony Coulston of Huntsville, TX, Rhonda Sheldon of Denham Spring, LA, Lannie Coulston of Grove, OK, Scotty Hilton of Monette, MO, John Mozingo of Chetopa, Gurlynn Banks and Vera Young; forty-one grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Joan Shaw of Bells, TX, three brothers, Olie Stanley of Sudan, TX, Raymond Stanley of Springtown, TX, and David Stanley of Clyde, TX, numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Welch, OK. Services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Chetopa, KS. Pastor Clarence Newman will officiate. Serving as casket bearers will be Justin, Kayla, Rachelle, Brandon, and Chay Coulston, and Jane Ryan.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Bells, TX.
Online condolences can be made to www.thomasfuneralhomewelchok.com
Services entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Welch, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now