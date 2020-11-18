1935-2020
Our beautiful mom, Nonnie, and sister was called home on November 11, 2020 to join her loved ones. Faye was born in Megargel, Texas on March 21, 1935 to parents Alvie and Eva Mae Prater Clark. She spent most of her youth in East Texas before moving to Dallas, where she met and married Donald Dale Mize in June 1952.
She is survived by her 4 children, 11 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, one sister and one brother. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and newborn sister. Faye Enjoyed playing dominoes, bowling, and casinos. She was also an avid bird watcher.
There will be no services at this time per her wishes. She will be resting peacefully alongside her husband at Hall Cemetery in Howe, Texas.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX. 75495. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.