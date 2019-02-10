Edna L. Fletcher, 79 passed away surrounded by her family on February 4, 2019 at her residence, eleven days after the love of her life, Malcome 'Red' Fletcher passed away. Edna was born April 17, 1939 to Earl David 'Pappy' and Rosie Lee (Nehr) Raines in Prosper, Texas. She graduated from Plano High School in 1958 and graduated from a business college in Dallas in 1963. Edna married Malcome 'Red' Fletcher on August 15, 1959 at the First Baptist Church of Plano, Texas. Edna was employed by State Farm Insurance Company in Dallas, as a key hole punch operator for many years then retired in 1965 as a Claims Adjustor. She and her husband were longtime members of Georgetown Baptist Church in Pottsboro, Texas.

Edna is survived by her daughter; Pamela Darlene Fletcher (Norman Schrader) of Union City, Pennsylvania; brother, Joe and wife Doris Raines of Garland; sister Mary Lou Runnels of Hurst; along with four grandchildren, ten great-grand children and one great-great-grandchild.

Edna lived a very active life, she loved to fish with the love of her life, Red, of 59 years. She loved to crochet colorful afghans of many patterns. She and her husband always supported their hometown heroes the Plano Wild Cats and the Pottsboro Cardinals. Edna's love for the Wild Cats trickled down in generations with her graduating from Plano High School in 1958, her daughter Pamela graduating from Plano Senior High School in 1978 and then her granddaughter graduating from Plano Senior High in 1998. She and Red both loved to travel in their RV and throughout the United States. Some of their favorite stops along the way were several places in Canada including the Yukon and North Territory plus a cruise or two to Mexico.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel. Reverend Bobby Hancock of Georgetown Baptist Church will officiate. Condolences may be left at www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary