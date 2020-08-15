1/1
EDNA LORAINE SPENCER
1931 - 2020
DENISON–Edna Loraine Spencer, 88, died Monday, August 10, 2020 in Denison at The Terrace.
Loraine was born in Harvard, Illinois on December 20, 1931, the daughter of George Washington and Edith (Butts) Barber. She and Robert Merrill Spencer were married in Illinois. She was a partner in the
Culligan Water Conditioning Company in Denison. She was of the Lutheran faith.
Loraine is survived by her son, Jeffery Dale Spencer and his wife, Ida of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren, Chris Spencer and his wife, Jill, Patrick Spencer and his wife, Lora Beth, Kim (Spencer) Asmus and her husband, Caleb and Renee Spencer; 8 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Gary Merrill Spencer and brother, William E. Barber.
She was cremated and no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
