SHERMAN–Edna Mae Bennett was born on May 31, 1923 in Howe, Texas, the daughter of Jerome and Louise (Lobb) Bennett. She was welcomed to her heavenly home after a two year decline in her health. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Sherman, at 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 12, under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Chad Berry, Vann Berry, and Jack Berry. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Wilson, Harry Gates, Marlin Cobb, Paul Jennings, and Glenn Parrish.
Edna Mae graduated from Howe High School. She warmly welcomed hundreds of visitors and new residents to Sherman during the 36 years she worked at the Sherman Chamber of Commerce. After she retired from the Chamber, Edna Mae became a member of the Wilson N. Jones Hospital Auxiliary, serving many terms as President during her 30 year membership. She donated thousands of hours at the hospital and researched information on the hospital's benefactor. She was instrumental in getting a monument placed at the hospital which was dedicated to Wilson N. Jones.
In 1967, Edna Mae became a founding member of the Gamma Zeta Chapter of the service sorority Epsilon Sigma Alpha. She remained an active member of the club for the 50 years it served the Sherman and Howe communities. She treasured the many friendships she enjoyed through these years.
Edna Mae was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church and a member of the Adult 2 Sunday School Department. She also enjoyed the fellowship and activities of the Triple L Club at the church.
Edna Mae appreciated the excellent care she received from Dr. J. Michael Benson in recent years. During this time, she also enjoyed the care and assistance provided by her ESA sisters Betty Nash, and JoAnn Shoulders, as well as that of her Sunday School Director Michael Coulter. She was loved by many and will be missed by all of her friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020