Adopted name, James Kyle Perkinson

Edward Garrison passed away on July 2, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1953 in Haleyville, AL to his parents James and Pearline Garrison. Ed is also the son of his adoptive parents James and Barbara Perkinson. Ed is of the Assembly of God Faith.

Edward had many enjoyments, he enjoyed our pet Sparkle, our cat, Penny, Archie and his little dog Coco. He loved to sight see and watching his cop shows, John Wayne Movies and others. His main passion was cooking. He cooked in restaurants, and he also cooked on cruise ships.

Ed also worked as a janitor for schools, post offices and others. Edward is survived by his wife, Sheryl Lynn Garrison as well as 2 half sisters, Ann and Lorane Cagel. He has 1 sister, Jewel Miller and he has 1 brother, James Garrison. Edward has 2 sisters from his adoptive parents, Michelle Couch and Melissa Roberts. Edward is preceded in death by parents, James and Pearline Garrison and his adoptive parents James and Barbara Perkinson. He had 2 brothers Tommy and Gilbert Garrison that preceded, and he had a half-brother Sd carpenter, Ed also had a sister Birdidean as well as he had a brother Randy Perkinson from his adoptive family that preceded him.

Edward will greatly miss by his family and friends as well as his many nieces and nephews. Edward did not want a big funeral, his wish was to be cremated and his ashes to be sprinkled out in the ocean, because he really, really loved the ocean. His special dog Coco will be cremated and sprinkled with him because he misses him so much, and he is so very old and not in good health anyway.

Special thoughts and our memories will keep us close together and though he is gone, we will be together again in Heaven for ever and ever.

Arrangements are in the care and trust of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Ft. Myers, FL. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019