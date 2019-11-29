Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK
Edward L. "Doc" McKinney

Edward L. "Doc" McKinney Obituary
Edward L. 'Doc' McKinney, of Durant, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence in Durant.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Glenda Smith of Plano, Paula Laxton, and Pamela McKinney, both of Durant; sister, Almetta Sue Clark of Edna, TX; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , or the Salvation Army.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019
