Edward L. 'Doc' McKinney, of Durant, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence in Durant.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Glenda Smith of Plano, Paula Laxton, and Pamela McKinney, both of Durant; sister, Almetta Sue Clark of Edna, TX; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , , or the Salvation Army.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 29, 2019