Edward 'Rusty' Lee Dunlap, age 58, of Colbert, Oklahoma died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born on July 11, 1960 in Phoenix, AZ to Kenneth Dunlap and Patricia Bingham Dunlap. Edward was raised by his grandmother Edna Gardner, who preceded him in death in 2002. Ed was employed at Focus Care in Sherman, also was in the Navy Reserve and was a life time member of the Hwy 91 Church of Christ, where he taught the adult bible class.

Edward was a very smart and loving man that enjoyed spending his free time with his wife, Angelina, going on adventures all over the states, visiting caves, historic land marks, hiking and appreciating the world that the Lord hath made for him. He was a very accomplished man having retired as a volunteer fire fighter, an EMT and LVN.

He liked gardening vegetables in the back yard and planting roses and other beautiful flowers and plants around the yard. He was a handyman at taking care of the upkeep of his house and yard. He loved fishing from his boat, going hunting with his best friend Steve Teeples, gardening, camping and building and fixing things. He enjoyed watching old western TV shows and black and white monster movies, had a very good sense of humor and appreciation for the antics of crazy in-laws.

He had no biological children of his own but he sure had a lot of kids. He raised his step-daughter as his own and was a big hand in raising all of his nieces and nephews that gave him many nicknames over the years. He loved spending time teaching them about the things he enjoyed and how to do them. He knew so much, he would tell you himself that he was 'born old'.

He is survived by his wife Angelina of their home; step-daughters Jacqueline Grady of Colbert, OK, Tina Jefferson Hass of Leonard, TX; step-son Ronnie Jefferson; sisters Betty Eppler of Denison, Kenna Sue Hawkins of Wylie; aunt Jean Binkley of Okla City, OK; uncle Ralphie Binkley of Okla City, OK; other family members, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife; Alva Jefferson, his parents and his grandmother; Edna Gardner.

Now Edward is home with his father in Heaven, to watch over all of us. He is loved and will be greatly missed.

"For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. Romans 6:23"

Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hwy 91 Church of Christ. Colbert, OK. Officiating will be Brother Jim Mitchell and Brother Don Tarbet. Interment will be at Leonard Cemetery, Leonard, Texas. Family and friends visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

Pallbearers will be Cody Dunn, Stephanie Duncan, Hunter Brid ges, Shelby Flatt, Cobra Gunter, Jaqueline Grady, Alyssa Sneed, Jace Cook, Jolisa Cook and Emma Ludlow.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK. You may sign the guest book at

www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary