|
|
|
Edward 'Rusty' Lee Dunlap, 58, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at Hwy 91 Church of Christ, Colbert, Okla., with Bro. Jim Mitchell and Bro. Don Tarbet officiating.
He is survived by his wife Angelina of Colbert, Okla; step-daughters Jacqueline Grady of Colbert, OK, and Tina Jefferson Hass of Leonard; step-son Ronnie Jefferson; sisters Betty Eppler of Denison, Kenna Sue Hawkins of Wylie; aunt Jean Binkley and uncle Ralphie Binkley both of Okla City, OK,
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, Okla.
Please sign the guest book at www.american funeralservice-fh.com,
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More