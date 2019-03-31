Home

Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
U.S. Highway 82 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mullican-Little Funeral Home
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mullican-Little Funeral Home
Edward Leon Burris


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward Leon Burris Obituary
Edward Leon Burris, age 75, of Savoy, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on October 13, 1943 in Dallas, Texas, to James Edward Burris and Wyona (Bush) Burris.
Edward was a self-employed carpenter who recognized the value of hard work and honesty. He was a big kid at heart with toys such as remote-control cars and boats. He loved fishing and taught Eddie all about fishing. Edward was an accomplished guitarist with an amazing voice, who in an earlier time had a band and often sang specials in church. He was a private man who kept his own company well but absolutely loved his children and grandchildren. He will be missed.
Edward is survived by his son, Eddie Burris of Savoy, Texas; his daughter, Tammy Snow and husband David of Savoy; daughter, Robyn Burris and Jerry Anglin Jr. of Garland, Texas; daughter, Kim Matthews of Dallas, Texas; son, Tony Edwards and wife Janelle of McKinney, Texas; sisters, Donna Hope of Bonham, Texas and Earlene Price and husband Doyle of Savoy; granddaughter, Spencer Snow Grant and husband Adam of Whitewright, Texas; grandson, Landry Snow of Savoy; grandson, Anthony Flores of Garland; grandson, J.J. Anglin of Garland; granddaughter, Kimberly Thompson of Dallas; granddaughter, Katherine Lucero of Dallas; grandson, Justin Matthews of Dallas; granddaughter, Layne Edwards of Austin, Texas; grandson Trace Edwards of McKinney; special nephew Andy Hartline and wife Tammy of Bells, Texas; four great grandchildren, along with extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gramps and Money Burris and brother-in-law, Jerry Hope.
Family and friends are invited to a remembrance gathering at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, 754 State Hwy 56 East, Bells, on Monday, April 1, 2019, beginning at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will be at Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, beginning at 2:00 p.m. A register book can be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
