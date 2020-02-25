Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
EDWARD RAY ADAMS

EDWARD RAY ADAMS
Edward Ray Adams, 78, of Poteau, OK passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Ft. Smith, AR.
Survivors include his wife, Diane; children, Daniel Adams & wife Marsha, David Adams & wife Kathy all of Norman, OK, Stacy Adams-Parker & husband Rhett of Cameron, TX, Brian Adams & wife Lenore of Russellville, AR; 3 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild; other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Memorial services will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Poteau, OK with Gary Vancil officiating.
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, POTEAU, OK.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
