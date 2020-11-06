1/
Edwin Rivers Jr.
GUNTER–Funeral services for Edwin Rivers, Jr. 73, of Gunter will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Whitaker Cemetery in Gunter, Texas located 1 ½ miles east of Hwy 289 on McConnel Road.
The family will receive friends Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, Texas. Edwin passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Edwin was born August 8, 1947 in Dallas, Texas the son of Edwin L. Rivers, Sr. and Maudie L Smith.
He is survived by his sons; Gary Rivers of Denison and Robert Rivers of Gunter; three grandsons.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 6, 2020.
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
