Effie Hickey 'Mammy' was born in Denton, Texas, on November 21, 1955. She passed away on May 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Effie was a loving mother, wife, sister and aunt. She was a very proud grandmother who loved her grandkids and great grandkids with all her heart. She was an excellent cook and loved going to the casinos. She spent most of her time taking care of others.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Phebe Crocker; husband Bobby Goldsmith; granddaughter Kayla Sue Youngs "Fly High Baby Girl"; brothers Buster, Tubby, Pete, David and Joe Crocker and sister Daisy Hanson.

She is survived by her husband Bobby Hickey; daughter Lori Baker and husband John Baker; sons Jamie Goldsmith and wife Patty, Eddie Goldsmith and wife Brittany Price; step children Bobby Thomas, Shannon and Sandy Hickey; grandchildren Kevin Baker and fiancé Taylor Hubbard, Keith Baker and fiancé Laura House, Brooklynn, Wesley and Abygail Goldsmith, Ethan and Maleeya Halpain and Lucas Goldsmith, Tessa and Steven Jorgensen; great-grandchildren, Leo and Emily Baker,; brother Eddie Crocker and wife Gay; sister Edith Chapman; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thank you to Thom Hanson and Edith Chapman who have been by her side throughout these past few weeks.

The family would like to thank Heart to Heart Hospice for the care that they have given Effie during the past few weeks.

A visitation for Effie will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Waldo Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 4th at the Hall Cemetery in Howe, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

The online register book may be signed at waldofuneralhome.com

[] Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2019