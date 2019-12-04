|
Efrain Rodriguez, 78, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Terrace of Denison.
A viewing will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Fisher Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest Friday at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman.
He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Thomas; sons, Efrain Rodriguez, Jr., and Elvis Cheyenne Rodriguez; brother, George Rodriguez; sisters, Natashia Henello, Maria Harris, and Jeanette Phillips; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019