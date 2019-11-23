|
Elaine Marie Slawson was born January 7th 1933 to Claude and Ruth Murphey in York, Nebraska.
After graduating valedictorian of her class at York High School, she went on to work for General Telephone in her hometown.
She became acquainted with a soldier, Clyde Slawson, while he was stationed in Okinawa through a mutual friend and they corresponded for several years. Upon his return to Fort Hood in Temple, Tx, she took a trip to Temple and met him in person in 1954. They were married in Temple on July 3rd, 1954.
Following his military service and several moves, they settled in Oakdale, Louisiana, where together they managed Slawson Welding.
The couple moved to Grayson County Texas in 1959 and raised their four children, living in Tom Bean, Denison, Howe, and eventually back to Tom Bean.
Elaine was a homemaker and wife until her husband's passing in 1988. She then enrolled herself in business classes to update her skillset. And went on to be employed at Grayson County Home Hospice as an administrative clerk until her retirement in 1995.
She spent her retirement years enjoying her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading, studying her Bible, being active in her church family, playing the piano in several Grayson and Fannin County churches and nursing homes as long as her health allowed.
She was currently a member of the Pilot Grove Baptist Church.
She passed away November 21st, 2019 at the age of 86.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Clyde 'Pappy' Slawson; son, Claude Slawson; her parents, Claude and Ruth Murphey, and brother Lyle Murphey.
Survivors include her sons: John Slawson (Tia) and James 'Jim' Slawson (Doug Peters). Daughter, Roxy Williams (Brett). 13 Grandchildren: Becky Sanders (Kenny); Bobbie Hander (Mel); Brandon Slawson; Briana Vance (Brandon); Bradi Parkman (Sheldon); Bryant Slawson; Bacel Godwin (Cori); Joshua Godwin (Sydney); Blake Slawson (Andrea); Garrett Slawson (Caroline); Amanda Osburn (Mark); Scott Williams; Jacob Williams (Stacey Oliver). 12 Great-Grandchildren. Sisters-in-law: Marvene Hopp, Janie Slawson, and Martha Slawson.
Graveside services for Mrs. Slawson will be held at 10:00AM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Vittitoe Cemetery, in Whitewright, TX. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Service are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019