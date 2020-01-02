|
|
|
Memorial Services for Elaine Schilling, age 74, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Ebenezer Friendship Baptist Church located at 5513 FM557, Pittsburg, Texas. Elaine passed away December 25, 2019 at Seven Oaks Nursing Rehabilitation Center in Bonham, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter Teena Livengood, husband Mark and children Austin, Ryan, and Ethan of Iwakuni, Japan MCAS; her son Kenneth Couper, wife Heather and children Drew, Sydney, and Jase of Bonham, Texas; her daughter Kristin Estrada, husband Carlos and children Isaiah and Mia of Niceville, Florida. She is also survived by her late daughter Kim's sons: Forrest, Foster, and Ferris Milburn of the Dallas area.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburg High School Class of 1964 Foundation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020