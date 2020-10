Or Copy this URL to Share

SHERMAN-Eliazar Diaz-Sanchez, 55yrs, died October 18, 2020 at Medical City of Plano.

A Rosary will be held Thursday October 22, 2020 6:00pm at Waldo Funeral Home, with visitation following from 6:30pm-8pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday October 23, 2020 at St Anne's Catholic Church in Sherman.

Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman.

