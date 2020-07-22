It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye too soon to our beloved son, brother, grandson, and family member Elijah Moore, he has joined his Savior Jesus Christ. Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 AM Friday July 24, 2020 at Fusion Bible Church in Durant, Oklahoma.

Elijah is survived by his father, Daniel Moore of South Carolina, mother, Hezra Moore of Durant, Oklahoma, siblings, Riley Moore, Jayden Moore, Olivia Moore, Cadence Moore, Isaiah Moore, Moriah Moore and Hannah Moore, all of Durant, Oklahoma, and grandmother, Sue McClour of Mead, Oklahoma.

There will be a live stream of the service on our fb page Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral home.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

