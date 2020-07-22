1/
ELIJAH MOORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELIJAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye too soon to our beloved son, brother, grandson, and family member Elijah Moore, he has joined his Savior Jesus Christ. Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 AM Friday July 24, 2020 at Fusion Bible Church in Durant, Oklahoma.
Elijah is survived by his father, Daniel Moore of South Carolina, mother, Hezra Moore of Durant, Oklahoma, siblings, Riley Moore, Jayden Moore, Olivia Moore, Cadence Moore, Isaiah Moore, Moriah Moore and Hannah Moore, all of Durant, Oklahoma, and grandmother, Sue McClour of Mead, Oklahoma.
There will be a live stream of the service on our fb page Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral home.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Fusion Bible Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved