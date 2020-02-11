|
|
Elsie Nadine Bush Barry of Denison, Texas was born April 30, 1923 to parents John Walter Bush and Dora (Wheeler) Bush. She passed away on February 7, 2020 at Stonebrook Assisted Living in Denison, Texas.
Elsie married James Edward Barry on August 7, 1943 in Ector, Texas having known him since she was four years old as they had been raised on neighboring farms between Ector and Randolph. Elsie and James were married 67 years. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2011.
She worked at Texas Instruments in Richardson, Texas for 20+ years and retired in October 1985. She and James moved from Garland to Bells in 1996. They then moved to Stonebrook Assisted Living in Denison in 2009.
Elsie enjoyed RV camping especially sitting around the campfire with family and friends and going to Blue Grass, Country, and Gospel music festivals. She enjoyed travelling, having visited every state in the United States except Alaska.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church Bells, Texas.
Elsie is survived by her nieces, Billie Jon Whisenhunt of Ector, Texas, Sue Webster of Irving, Texas; nephews, Danny Bush and wife Debbie, and Jimmy Dixon all of Ector, Texas and several great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Robert Bush, J. W. Bush, and Grady Bush; sisters, Ottie Bush Finnell, Edith Bush Tarver, and Hazel Bush.
Elsie's family would like to thank the staff at Stonebrook Assisted Living and Heart to Heart Hospice for all the care given to her for the past several years.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mullican Little Funeral Home 754 Highway 56 east Bells, Texas 75414 with Pastor Dee Morton of First United Methodist, Ector officiating. Pallbearers will be Danny Bush, Brandon Bush, Weston Bush, Colton Whisenhunt, Chris Sellers, and Glenn Finnell. Interment at Carson Cemetery north of Ector.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 7:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020