Elizabeth Anne Ezell, 52, of Burleson, died Friday at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, with her family by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX. A familt visition will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
She is survived by her spouse Gary Good of Burleson, mother Ann Riddle of Ringling, Oklahoma, daughter Madison Vivian Ezell of Burleson, her sisters Kelly Good of Ringling and Havey Manion of Pilot.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019
