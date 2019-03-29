|
Elizabeth Elaine Henderson, 57, died Sunday March 24, 2019 in Anna.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at First Baptist Church, White wright, with Pastor Dave Bradley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by her sons Phillip Allison of McKinney and Jonathon Rios of Whitewright; mother Amanda Henderson of Whitewright; sisters Wanda (Randy) Pierce of Whitewright, Tammy (Christopher)Henderson McCullough of Anna; brother, Dwayne (Connie) Henderson of Whitewright; one grand son, and her two fur babies Isabella and Roxy.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019
