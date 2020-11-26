1/
ELIZABETH JANE SCHWARZ
1957 - 2020
Elizabeth Jane Schwarz, age 63, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away at Whitesboro Nursing & Rehab on Friday, November 20, 2020. Elizabeth was born on February 27, 1957 in Phoenix, AZ to John & Jane Hoyt.
She is survived by four children; Jesse McNeely & Jessca of Callisburg, TX, Rachel McNeely of Gordonville, TX, Jacob McNeely of Houston, Richard Parelli of Colorado Springs, CO, her five grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
