Elizabeth Jane Schwarz, age 63, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away at Whitesboro Nursing & Rehab on Friday, November 20, 2020. Elizabeth was born on February 27, 1957 in Phoenix, AZ to John & Jane Hoyt.

She is survived by four children; Jesse McNeely & Jessca of Callisburg, TX, Rachel McNeely of Gordonville, TX, Jacob McNeely of Houston, Richard Parelli of Colorado Springs, CO, her five grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

