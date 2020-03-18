|
VAN ALSTYNE– Elizabeth Jane Uselton died March 13, 2020 at the age of 87.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joe E. Uselton of Van Alstyne. Son: Jeffrey Uselton of Van Alstyne. Daughter and son-in-law Gail and Tommy Carroll of Allen and grandsons Chris and Josh Carroll of Plano.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Plano Mutual Cemetery in Plano.
Please consider making a donation in Elizabeth's name to the Home Hospice of Grayson County, 505 W. Center Street, Sherman, Texas 75090.
Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020