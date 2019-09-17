|
|
Elizabeth Josephine 'Jo' Knight Wheeler was born August 20, 1937 in Dallas, Texas to Curtis
Hugh Knight and Emma Bess Ervin Knight. She married Kenneth Ray Wheeler on April 14,
1956 in Lancaster, Texas. They were married for 63 years. She left this earth on September 13, 2019 at the age of 82 years to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
'Mama Jo' as she was affectionately known by, had many interests. She enjoyed crocheting
afghans to give away to friends and family, raising parrots, and spending time in her backyard
taking care of her flowers and fish. Above all, she loved to spend time with her family. Her
loving spirit and the warmth she spread is irreplaceable.
Jo is survived by her husband, Kenneth Wheeler of Whitewright; sons, Kenny Wheeler of Dallas, Barry Wheeler (Tammy) of Whitewright, and Tandy Wheeler (Melinda) of Pittsburg,
Texas; grandchildren, Sandy (Josh), Callie (Daniel), Cassie (Mark), Victoria, Moriah, Addi,
Gracie and Sadie; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie Carrera and Joan Hawkins; brothers, Jimmy Knight and Jerry Knight; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Joyce Houston.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas. Rev. Neale Oliver will officiate. Pallbearers will be Josh Maldonado, Micah Maldonado, Daniel Barge, Jason Summers, Allen and Andy Hawkins. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends for a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An
online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019