BONHAM–Elizabeth Kay Owen, age 53 of Denison, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at the TMC Hospital in Denison.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tuesday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Graveside services will follow at the Bethel Cemetery near Whitewright, TX.
She is survived by her mother-Peggy Butts of Leonard, husband-Rickey Owen of Denison, twin daughters- Alicia South and husband Brandon of Kemp, OK., Jessica Ford and husband Jeff of Denison, TX, 3 grandchildren, her brother-Richard Butts of Decatur, TX, sisters- Darlene Lehman of Konawa, OK, and Carolyn Sanders of Leonard, TX, nieces & nephew.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020