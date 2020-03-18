Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555

ELIZABETH KAY OWEN

Send Flowers
ELIZABETH KAY OWEN Obituary
BONHAM–Elizabeth Kay Owen, age 53 of Denison, passed away Friday March 13, 2020 at the TMC Hospital in Denison.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Tuesday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. Graveside services will follow at the Bethel Cemetery near Whitewright, TX.
She is survived by her mother-Peggy Butts of Leonard, husband-Rickey Owen of Denison, twin daughters- Alicia South and husband Brandon of Kemp, OK., Jessica Ford and husband Jeff of Denison, TX, 3 grandchildren, her brother-Richard Butts of Decatur, TX, sisters- Darlene Lehman of Konawa, OK, and Carolyn Sanders of Leonard, TX, nieces & nephew.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -