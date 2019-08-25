|
Services for Elizabeth Skirvin Tyson of Denison, Texas will be held on Monday August 26, 2019 at Dannel Funeral Home at 11 :00 am with Pastor Leland Samuelson Officiating. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Elizabeth was born on January 9, 1958 and passed away on August 20, 2019.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019