Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Ellen Broiles
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Bonham, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Bonham, TX
Ellen Elizabeth Broiles


1924 - 2019
Ellen Elizabeth Broiles Obituary
Funeral Services for Ellen Elizabeth Broiles, age 95, of Bonham will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Bonham, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Rev. Dana Coker will officiate. Burial will follow at Gober Cemetery. Ellen passed away August 19, 2019 at her residence in Bonham, Texas.
Elizabeth was born January 1, 1924, the daughter Joe Robertson and Addrue Brown Robertson. Elizabeth loved to crochet and was a skilled seamstress. She was an accomplished bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs in Bonham. Being an avid reader, she enjoyed her 20 years working at the Bonham Public Library. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, husband James Broiles, brother Glen Robertson, and son John Broiles.
She is survived by daughter, Jo Ellen Clardy of Bonham, Texas; son, Mike Broiles of Bonham, Texas; grandchildren, Shana Carter and husband Bud of Omaha, Texas, Shelly Knight and husband Jeff of Omaha, Texas, Chris Broiles of Morgan Hill, California, and Sgt. Jordan Broiles of Honolulu, Hawaii; great-grandchildren, Seth Carter, John Cody Carter, Brady Carter, Thomas Knight, and Ryan Knight; several nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to First United Methodist Church Bonham or Bonham Public Library.
Pallbearers will be Sgt. Jordan Broiles, Ronny Callahan, David Hartwig, Bud Carter, Jeff Knight, and Mack Broiles.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at 10 a.m., Saturday August 24, 2019.
Online guest register at www.wisefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
