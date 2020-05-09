Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
ELLEN HESSE Obituary
Ellen Hesse, 58, died May 6, 2020, with her family by her side in Denison, TX.
She was born October 26, 1961, in Denison, Texas to George and Janie Thomas. She married the love of her life Darrell Hesse on March 23, 2013. Ell was one of the happiest and kind hearted people you'd ever meet. She always had a smile on her face. Her interests included family and her dogs. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Darrell Hesse, brother, Bobby Thomas, and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother Janie Thomas, father George Thomas, brother Donald Thomas, and sister Janet Thomas.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2020
