Ellen Mae (Lee) Ladd

Ellen Mae (Lee) Ladd Obituary
Ellen Mae (Lee) Ladd was called home April 2, 2019. She grew up in Durant, OK and was a much-loved elementary teacher in the Denison school system for three decades. Preceded in death by her husband James. She is survived by son, Allen, daughter, Sheila, daughter-in-law, LeAnne, son-in-law, Rick, grandsons, Tyler and Jacob and sister Carol.
A simple graveside service was held at Highland Cemetery in Durant.
Services were under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019
