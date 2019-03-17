Home

BONHAM - Elmo Dale Goodman, 89, of Bonham, died Friday at Baylor, Scott and White Hospital in McKinney.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Bro. Shawn Poe will officiate. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Cooper-Sorrells in Bonham.
He is survived by son Terry Goodman of Bonham, daughter Debra Goodman of Bonham, five grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019
