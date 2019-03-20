|
|
|
BONHAM-Funeral services for Elmo Dale Goodman age 89 of Bonham will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham with Bro. Shawn Poe officiating. Interment to follow at Willow Wild Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Cooper-Sorrells in Bonham. Mr. Goodman died Friday March 15 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in McKinney.
Survivors are son Terry Goodman of Bonham, daughter Debra Goodman of Bonham, 5 grandchildren, and 15 greatgrandchildren.
Online condolences can be made at www.coopersorrells.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More