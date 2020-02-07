|
|
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held for Elna Terry, 82, of Sherman, who passed from this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at North Rig Grill, 414 N. US Hwy 75, Denison, Texas, on Saturday, February 8, from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM.
Elna was born in Sherman, Texas on November 7, 1937, to Earl and Dalia Stone. She was the youngest of three daughters and was raised and attended schools in Sherman. She met and married Don Ray Bell and they had two sons, William and Brian. She began her career working for Hardwick Etter Hardware Store then she worked for Mid-State Steel and Wire which became Keystone Steel and Wire for many years. She adored her grand-daughter, Lourden. She attended every sporting event, dance recitals, and every activity imaginable that Lourden was involved with. She was very active with her retiree group and her Sherman High School Class of 1956, and her friend Molly Schultz, with whom she was the definition of a "true friend". Elna loved people and she showed it with a smile and kind words whenever she greeted them. She will greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Elna was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Jane and Betty, her son, William, and her daughter in law Kim Bell. She is survived by her son, Brian Bell of Sherman; granddaughter: Lourden Bell of Fayetteville, Arkansas; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
All services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020