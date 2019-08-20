|
Eloise Eugenia Presley Hooper Gregson, 96, of Sherman, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Pecan Point in Sherman.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Fisher Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughters, Annette Tilley of Fredericksburg, TX, and Susan Hooper of Denison; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Room for Hope at Texoma Health Foundation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019