Elsie Faye Haugland, age 87, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home in Denison.

Mrs. Haugland is survived by her family, daughter, Theresa Ballard-Thomas of Colbert, OK; seven granddaughters, two grandsons, numerous great grandchildren; brother, William "Tot" Reel from San Angelo, TX; and sister, Alice Terry of Tyler,

Celebration of Life Service for Elsie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Her remains will be privately laid to rest in Hallsville Cemetery.

