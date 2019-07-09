|
|
|
Elsie Gray Burke Menzel, 90, of Durant, died Friday, July 5, 2019.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Durant. A family visitation will be held at 7 p.m. at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Thomas of Grapevine; son, Robert Menzel of Plano; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Please visit the online registry at www.holmescoffeymurray.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 9, 2019