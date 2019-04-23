Funeral services for Elvyn Ray Hill will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 24 at Waldo Funeral Home. Pastor Robert Myre from Paris, Texas will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park. Mr. Hill, 86, passed away Saturday, April 20 at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

Ray was born August 21, 1932 near Gordonville to the late Dewey and Vera Mae (McClain) Hill. After graduating from Southmayd schools in 1951, he served 21 years in the US Air Force before retiring and later worked for and retired fromthe US Postal Service. In his free time, Ray enjoyed farm work and raising cattle.

Mr. Hill is survived by his wife Joyce of Houston; four children, Cynthia Slater and husband Frank, Jeffrey Hill and wife Amy, Vicki Parrish and husband Henry, and Tanisha Waters and husband Kevin; brother, Charley Hill and wife Mary; sister, Helen Osborn; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margin Woolard, and brother-in-law John Osborn.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary