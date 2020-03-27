Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for EMILIA GUNNELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMILIA GRACE GUNNELS

Send Flowers
EMILIA GRACE GUNNELS Obituary
Emilia Grace Gunnels, 21, of Sherman, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
Emilia is survived by her family, parents, Michael and Irene Gunnels, brothers, Nathaniel, Lucas, and Isaac Gunnels; sisters, Lillian, Agnes, and Miriam Gunnels; great grandfather, Donald Pomeroy, grandmother, Marilyn Adams and husband, Roger; grandparents, Thomas and Ann Shea; and extended family.
A Private Graveside Service for Emilia will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Father Mocio officiating. There is no visitation or rosary at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, due to the Coronavirus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EMILIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -