Emilia Grace Gunnels, 21, of Sherman, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
Emilia is survived by her family, parents, Michael and Irene Gunnels, brothers, Nathaniel, Lucas, and Isaac Gunnels; sisters, Lillian, Agnes, and Miriam Gunnels; great grandfather, Donald Pomeroy, grandmother, Marilyn Adams and husband, Roger; grandparents, Thomas and Ann Shea; and extended family.
A Private Graveside Service for Emilia will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery with Father Mocio officiating. There is no visitation or rosary at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, due to the Coronavirus.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2020