Emma Elizabeth Ford Reynolds passed away peacefully in Denison, Texas on August 12, 2020 at the age of 106. Elizabeth was born on December 26, 1913 to Nellie Beatrice Brown and Malcolm Vincent Ford in Bells, Texas. She has lived at 628 North Washburn Road in Bells her whole life in the Pink Hill Community.
She married Dallas Elmer Reynolds at the Antioch Baptist Church on December 17, 1933.
Elizabeth had been a member of Antioch Baptist Church, in Bells since 1930. She played the piano for 64 years from 1930 to 1994. She was the church secretary for 39 years from 1951 to 1994, and the church clerk for 33 years from May 5, 1961 to 1994. She also held the office of the church Treasurer from 1992-1994 (she was acting treasurer from 1955 to 1992) Elmer was the treasurer; however, Elizabeth preformed the duties of the treasurer until his death, then she became the church treasurer. She resigned as church treasurer February 2, 1994. During her years at the Antioch Baptist Church, she served as training union teacher, Sunday school teacher, and youth director. She touched the lives of many she came in contact with. Upon her retirement from the grocery store she accompanied various pastors from the church and members to Mullican Nursing Home for worship services.
Elizabeth played the piano for the services until her eyesight forced her to stop playing. She continued to participate in the nursing home worship. She also made corsages and boutonnieres each month for the patients' birthdays. She also made homemade gifts for the patients at Christmas time at the nursing home where they were also given a goodie bag containing candy, and toiletries.
Elizabeth worked with her father Mack Ford, at the Pink Hill store from 1951 to 1961. After that, Elizabeth went to work at the grocery store in Bells owned by G.H. Simpson and J.T. Thomas. The store sold numerous times to G.H. Simpson, David Shaffer, and Wayne Moore, who was the owner when she retired on December 26, 1975.
Elizabeth also called herself a typical farmers wife. She milked the cows, fed the cows, planted and harvested the garden, and canned the fruits of their labor.
Elizabeth is survived by her nephews, Billy Clark and wife Gale of Bells, Texas; Glynn Allen Clark of Bells, Texas; grandchildren, Joe Clark and wife Tera of Austin, Texas; Mitch Clark and wife Rena of Paris, Texas; great-grandchildren, Braydon Mack Clark and Emma Kay Clark of Austin, Texas; Lauren Patterson and James Reed Clark of Paris, Texas; Henrik Dorin and Heidi Dorin of McKinney, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Elmer Reynolds; her parents, Nellie Beatrice Brown Ford and Malcolm Vincent Ford; sister, Katherine Bell Ford Clark; brother in law, Loyd William Clark; and nephew, Jerry Loyd Clark.
Funeral Services will be held at Antioch Baptist church in Bells, Texas, Saturday August 15 at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Bells. Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.mullicanlittle.com