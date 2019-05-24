Emma Goode was born Monday, August 30, 1926, in Boswell, Oklahoma to David and Mary Bowers. She passed away May 21, 2019, age 92 in Denison. She married Bud A. Goode in August of 1947 and became an Army wife. She traveled with family to Pirmasens, Germany, Fort Bragg, Fort Bliss, and Fort Sill. After her husband finished his military career at Perrin Field AFB, they settled in Denison.

She always told humorous stories about growing up in Oklahoma. She bought her first pair of shoes with money she got from picking cotton. She started learning how to cook at the age of six. She could bake biscuits and cornbread from scratch. Her first job as a teenager was at the Eggplant. She spent her weekends having picnics at West-Burns Run with her children. Her car of choice happen to be the "Old's Cutlass." She owned several. She could never resist the opportunity to hold a newborn baby. She absolutely loved the smell of fresh roses. Her favorite TV shows included Dallas, Golden Girls, Columbo, and As the World Turns. She loved to watch old mystery-thrillers as well. She loved listening to Hank Williams and Elvis. In her free time, she crocheted dollies, and sewed several hand-made quilts for her family. She was a proud supporter of our Military!

Her Thanksgiving Dinners were always the best! She always made sure the family had a great Christmas. She always thought of others, and their needs before her own. Emma was a beloved wife, and mother. Emma left this world surrounded by her family. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Mary Bowers, and her husband, Bud A. Goode.

Emma is survived by her children, Weldon D. Goode and spouse Ann, Karen D. Goode-Flores and spouse Arnold, Travis Goode and spouse Rhonda, and Kenneth Goode. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lisa, Aaron, Gin, Alex, as well as numerous great-grandchildren.

