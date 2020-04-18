|
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Emma Lee Brown, 73, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Mrs. Brown was born November 28, 1946 in Savoy, Texas the daughter of Walter and Gladys (Jackson) Lewis. She married the love of her life, Marcus "Mark" Hardenburg Brown, April 8, 1967 in Savoy, Texas. Together they were faithful lifelong members of First Baptist Church in Denison. The great joys of her life were her family, dear friends, and her faith in Jesus Christ. Emma Lee loved children, and she touched the lives of many kids at Lamar Elementary, where she taught and later became a counselor. She is most remembered for always helping others, listening, and finding the absolute best in any trying situation. Emma Lee was the sunshine in the life of many people and will always be remembered deeply in our hearts.
Her legacy will be cherished and kept alive in timeless stories by those she left behind; daughters, Heather Helm of Frisco, TX; Holley Murphy and husband, Jake of Pottsboro, TX; Sadie Mayes and husband, Werth of Stephenville, TX; grandchildren, Lauren Mackenzie, Olivia, Jack Presley, Halley, and Carlley, and great-grandson, Rider. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 51 years, Mark Brown, and infant, daughter, Lisa Brown.
Private graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Enterprise Cemetery. There is no set time for visitation.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020