Emma Lou Johnson, known her entire life as Lou to friends and family, passed away Sunday, April 12th at Texoma Medical Center in Denison. Her passing on Easter Sunday was a fitting and beautiful final chapter in a life devoted to her Christian faith.
Lou was born February 19th, 1930 in Berryville, AR as the daughter of Jack Wright and Millie Minnick Wright. A vibrant and energetic child, Lou was known for her beautiful singing voice and her fierce loyalty to friends. The first love of her life was Charles A. Coley, and their union produced Lou's only son, Charlie A. Coley, who was born July 6th, 1948. Although Lou's marriage to Charles did not last, they remained dear friends till his death in 2000.
Lou lived more in her 90 years of life than some do in half that amount of time. She worked at Braniff International Airways for some time, and during those years, she traveled extensively with her son and other loved ones. Following her time at Braniff, Lou and her then husband, Bill, founded a 55-acre ranch in Gainesville that for several years focused upon the breeding and showing of American Quarter Horses. The ranch was a true labor of love for Lou and Bill; it remained their pride and joy until Bill's passing in 2009. The ranch as well as Lou's beautiful home served as the centerpiece for countless family gatherings and wonderful memories for her grandchildren.
Lou was one of a kind and the sort of person whose legacy lives forever. Her love of family, her fondness for classic country/western music, and her ability to always keep going remain her greatest legacies. Lou's love for family was encompassing, and it was often said that if "Lou teased you she loved you." A person of faith above all else, Lou was a personification of the Christian Bible's passage in Matthew 25:40: "Whenever you did it for any of my people, no matter how unimportant they seemed, you did it for me."
Lou was preceded in death by: her husband of nearly 40 years, Bill H. Johnson; her parents, Millie Minnick Wright and Jack Wright; her first husband, Charles A. Coley; and several beloved siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is survived by her son, Charlie A. Coley of Denison; daughter-in-law Alice Coley of Denison; grandson Marc Coley of Gainesville; grandson Trey Coley of Lincoln, NE; grandson-in-law Dr. Jeffrey J. Lusk of Lincoln, NE; grandson Cameron A. Coley of Denison; beloved friend and honorary grandson, Joey James of Gainesville; sister Pat Beca of Washington State; several beloved international exchange students who were family to her; and beloved friend, Dr. Larry Sears of Gainesville.
A public viewing for Lou Johnson will be held at Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home on Sunday, April 19th from 8:00 AM-5:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Monday, April 20th at 2 PM at Valley View Cemetery.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020