Emma Louise Wise, 76, died April 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Kentucky.
Graveside services were held at 1:30 p.m. May 11, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY. Visitation was from 12 to 5 p.m. May 10 at Betts and West Funeral Home in Nicholasville.
She is survived by daughters; Beckie (Frank) Faidtke-Lewis and Anna (Eugene) Cross; sisters, Anne Lybrand and Carol Sanders; eight grandchildren; and lots of great-grandchildren.
To send flowers or remembrance gifts please contact Beckie Lewis at [email protected]
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2019
