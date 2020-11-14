1/
EMMA SUE HUGHS
1933 - 2020
Emma "Sue" Hughs, 87, of Gainesville, went to be home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born to John Pearson and Julia Hester (Gudgell) Pearson on July 7, 1933 in Pottsboro, TX. She married the love of her life, Roy Hughs, on May 19, 1956, and they were happily married for 55 wonderful years.
Sue is survived by her son Phillips Hughs of Gainesville; son Bryan Hughs and his wife Shawna of Gainesville; grandchildren Laci, Brodie and his wife Brittany, Cory and his wife Brandi, Cheyenne, Justin, and Cody; great-grandchildren Keagen, Kaizer, Kambri, Ross, Ragen, Kallen, Harper, and Elena; brother J.C> Pearson and his wife Judy of Pottsboro; beloved sister-in-laws; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was a Mom and Meemaw to all the kids that were in her life.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hughs; son Mark Hughs; parents John and Julia Pearson; brother John Pearson Jr.; brother James Pearson; brother Glen Pearson; sister Mary Cassell; sister Patsy Cassell; and grandson Franchois Johnson.
No services are planned at this time.
You may sign the online registry at www.geojcarroll.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home - Gainesville
602 Lindsay St.
Gainesville, TX 76240
940-665-3455
