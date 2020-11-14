Emma "Sue" Hughs, 87, of Gainesville, went to be home on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born to John Pearson and Julia Hester (Gudgell) Pearson on July 7, 1933 in Pottsboro, TX. She married the love of her life, Roy Hughs, on May 19, 1956, and they were happily married for 55 wonderful years.
Sue is survived by her son Phillips Hughs of Gainesville; son Bryan Hughs and his wife Shawna of Gainesville; grandchildren Laci, Brodie and his wife Brittany, Cory and his wife Brandi, Cheyenne, Justin, and Cody; great-grandchildren Keagen, Kaizer, Kambri, Ross, Ragen, Kallen, Harper, and Elena; brother J.C> Pearson and his wife Judy of Pottsboro; beloved sister-in-laws; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. She was a Mom and Meemaw to all the kids that were in her life.
Emma was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hughs; son Mark Hughs; parents John and Julia Pearson; brother John Pearson Jr.; brother James Pearson; brother Glen Pearson; sister Mary Cassell; sister Patsy Cassell; and grandson Franchois Johnson.
No services are planned at this time.
