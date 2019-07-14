|
Emmitt Martin Hess, 61, died Tuesday at his residence in Sherman.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 11a.m. at Oakhill Cemetery, Whitewright. Pastor Earl Cripe will officiate. Family and friends visitation will be Sunday from 4 – 6 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Whisman of Sherman; his children; Tony Martin Hess of Sherman, Tracy Dean Hess of Sherman, Cori Lynn Adams and Christopher of Sherman; his siblings, Roy Hess of Sherman, David Hess of Sherman, Freddie Murphy and Robert of Dallas; 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 14, 2019