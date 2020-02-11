|
Graveside Services for Eric Douglas Walker, age 56, of Terrell, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sandy Cemetery in Ravenna, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Bro. Cody Nelson will officiate.
Eric passed away Friday evening, February 7, 2020 at his residence in Terrell, Texas.
Eric was born on May 7, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, the son of Douglas Nolan Walker and Marjorie Ellen Gantt Walker Harwell. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas. Eric worked for Standard Supply for 30 years and enjoyed western art. His most favorite pastime was hunting and fishing. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and a proud supporter of the NRA. Memories of Eric will be cherished forever, he will be greatly missed. Eric is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Ellen Harwell of Ravenna, Texas; brother, Mark Walker and wife Jeanette of Ravenna, Texas; aunts, Marilyn Hanes and husband Blanton of Ravenna, Texas, Merle Walker of Ravenna, Texas, Letha Walker of Ravenna, Texas, and Oueda Gantt of Leonard, Texas; uncle, Joe Walker of Denison, Texas; very special friends, Jeff Granberry and family and Richard Riley and family; numerous cousins, friends, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Jim Gantt, Phillip Gantt, Jeff Granberry, Wayne Hanes, Richard Riley, and Tim Walker.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020